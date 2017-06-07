J-D boys lacrosse returns to state final

Through three consecutive state Class C playoff games, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team has worked hard to avoid the kind of stress it faced when it rallied from a four-goal deficit to top Homer in the Section III final.

Already with routs over Johnson City (19-6) and Canton (16-4) in the regional round behind them, the Red Rams dominated again in Wednesday’s state semifinal against Palmyra-Macedon, deciding matters in the opening minutes and cruising past the Red Raiders 20-6.

Palmyra-Macedon, the Section V champions, were relatively new to this stage. J-D was not, and it took just 34 seconds for the Rams to make its opening statement, Andrew Barclay tearing past Raiders defenders on a solo run to the net that ended in the game’s first goal.

Though Palmyra-Macedon tied it, 1-1, a few minutes later, it took just 42 seconds for Griffin Cook to answer, the first of 16 consecutive goals on J-D’s part.

It was quickly apparent that the Raiders could not cope with the Rams’ combination of speed and skill. Cook needed less than nine minutes to pick up a hat trick and would stack up five goals, while linemate Joe Kiesa found the net four times.

Not to be left out, Ryan Archer scored twice in a 20-second span late in the first quarter, part of a stretch of five goals in less than three minutes that made it 8-1 going to the second period.

Barclay, Cook, Kiesa and Jai Benson all took turns converting to get the game to a running clock (12-goal margin) before halftime, where it stood at 14-1. Palmyra-Macedon would play better in the second half, but much of its production took place long after J-D’s starters had gone to the bench.

Loud cheers came from the Rams’ sideline as Vincenzo Digristina notched two late goals and eighth-grader John Keib also converted, the reserves seeing extended minutes so the starters could rest for the last test ahead.

On Saturday at St. John Fisher College near Rochester, J-D will face two-time defending champion Cold Spring Harbor in the state Class C final, a rare instance of two reigning state champions battling it out in a title game.

