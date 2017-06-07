From the town clerk: Falcone commemorates first year

Submitted by Dina Falcone

Lysander Town Clerk

It has been a little over a year since I was appointed and subsequently elected to the position of Lysander town clerk, and I’m sharing some positive changes I have made to the town clerk’s office.

In reviewing the annual town clerk’s office budget, I searched for ways to save the town money. This year, I decreased my supplies budget by $1,500. In reviewing staffing needs, I found that having a third employee was an unnecessary expense. In eliminating that position, I saved the town $6,000 per year.

I implemented an online dog license renewal system where residents can pay for their dog’s license online at their convenience. The system allows residents to renew their dog’s license from any computer with access to the Internet through the town of Lysander’s website. Residents can renew and pay for dog license(s) online by using MasterCard, Visa or Discover credit cards. They can also pay via debit card or electronic check. There is a small fee of $1.95, which the credit card acceptance company charges for the convenience. While some residents prefer to come into the office and pay, others prefer to mail in their payments. Giving residents the option to pay online is just another service my office is happy to provide.

Shortly after taking office I realized how difficult it was for residents who live very busy lives, and residents who find it difficult to leave their homes, to obtain our services during regular business hours. As such, I keep my office open during specific evening hours, I offer appointments for residents, and have held Saturday hours. I am also available to travel to residents’ homes for certain needs such as notary services or handicap tag issuance.

As records management officer, I must have easy access to all of my files. Currently, my deputy clerk and I are developing a new filing system which will make access to records easier. The new system will also be helpful in determining retention of certain records. In the organization process, the office and records storage area will be organized to provide quick access and easy retrieval of records.

At the town clerk’s office, I offer many services, including:

Notary service

Dog licensing

Hunting/fishing licenses with guides

Marriage licenses

New passport applications/processing and photos

Handicap parking permits

Town board agenda and meeting minutes

Blue bins

Voter registration forms/absentee ballot forms

Over the past year, I have strived to improve the overall efficiency of my office, as well as making things more convenient for our residents. As always, feel free to contact me with any questions, concerns or suggestions. You can visit me at 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville, send an email to townclerk@townoflysander.org, or call (315) 638-0224.

