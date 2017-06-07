From the Liverpool Public Library: Do the math at LPL

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Things are adding up for a happy first event in the LPL’s new pavilion on the Dinosaur Garden lawn.

The pretty open-air building put up with the latest disbursement from the Alfred W. Richberg Fund will host “Meet the Gazebo: Summer Math Games,” from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

Children’s Librarian Laurel Sharp has a full program scheduled to warm up the location.

She’ll take kids and caregivers on a challenging and fun journey from the book “Outdoor Math: Fun Activities for Every Season.” Lined up are games such as Number Rocks, Bottle Bowling, The Thief, Free Form Shape Building and Treasure Hunt.

The pavilion promises to be a popular spot on the lawn that flanks the library on the Second Street side.

Patrons can use the spot for the shade it throws while visiting our popular trio of Protoceratops dinosaurs, Zuzu, Mari and Dhari, and taking a stroll to enjoy one of the rotating half-dozen of our enjoyable illustrated StoryWalk books.

There will be other events to appreciate out there, too.

Scheduled for the lawn this warm weather season include two concerts, “Concert in the Garden” with Central New York singer-songwriter David E. Robertson Jr. from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, and “An Evening with Gina Holsopple” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6; the always-popular make-your-own session “Tie-Dye on the Lawn” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19; the eye-opening “Build a Better Bubble with Doug Rougeux” from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8; and monthly Monday “Buy Local Marketplace” sessions from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 26, July 24, Aug. 21, and Sept. 25.

