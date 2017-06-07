Cicero Community Festival set for June 9 and 10

The Greater Cicero Chamber Community Festival is celebrating its 25th year in 2017.

This year’s festival will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 9, and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, on the grounds of Sacred Heart Church, 8229 Brewerton Road (Route 11), Cicero. The festival is presented by the Greater Cicero Chamber of Commerce and Driver’s Village.

The theme this year is “Turn Back Time,” marking a span of 25 years for the festival — the Silver Anniversary. The theme will be evident throughout the festival, including the grand prize from AAA Travel: a pair of concert tickets to SPAC to see Rod Stewart, one of the top artists in 1992. The prize package includes overnight hotel accommodations. Cindy Lauper will also be performing at the show. Attendees can sign up at the festival; there is no purchase necessary to enter the contest. The winner will be drawn at random on Saturday night at the festival.

Friday will feature the 15th annual Cruise Night hosted by the American Muscle Car Club. More than 300 show cars are expected to be on display. 1/2 Fast Eddie & the Rusty Nutts will be featuring music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Admission for the Cruise Night is $7 for show cars and $3 for the general public.

On Saturday, the “Turn Back Time” Festival Parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. More than 500 people are scheduled to march, including the Northstars Parade Band and the Central Square Middle School Parade Band. Ted & Amy from 93Q are the Media Marshals for the festival and parade. Hundreds of people are expected to watch the various floats, fire engines, tractors, featured vehicles, dancers, martial arts schools and more along the Festival Parade route from Crabtree Lane to Sacred Heart Church on Route 11.

On Saturday there will be plenty of music, with Brass Inc. performing in the afternoon from noon until 2:45 p.m. and Letizia & the Z Band in the evening from 6:15 to 10 p.m. There will be a variety of vendors in the Arts & Crafts and Business Show featured at the festival on Saturday along with a great selection of food and beverages on both nights. Karate John’s and Team Sgarlata both will have martial arts demonstrations, along with the “Sit Means Sit” dog training demonstration. CMC Dance Company will present the Star Search Contest plus dance routines, which include the Macker Girls.

The festival will again have a Fun Zone this year with an 18-foot slide, obstacle course and a mechanical bull. The Price Chopper Hopper will be at the festival, too. A Dunk Tank fundraiser will be featured, as well, and the festival will cap off with the Price Chopper Fireworks Display on Saturday night at 10 p.m.

Admission is free on Saturday all day.

More details are available at cicerofestival.com or by calling (315) 727-9393.

