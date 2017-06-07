CBSA to raffle Yankees tickets

The Cazenovia Baseball/Softball Association has announced it will once again sell raffle tickets to a Yankees game in the Bronx at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, versus Seattle. The winner gets two tickets in the Champions Suite, section 012, row 1, full access to the private Audi Yankees Club and Mohegan Sun Sports Bar, and a parking pass.

Proceeds from the raffle go to benefit the CBSA. “We have some big plans going on for Vets Field this summer and will be in need of new maintenance equipment when it is finished,” said CBSA President Brian Sparks. “Please consider buying a ticket ($10) or two to support us, and with a little luck, maybe you’ll get to attend the game.”

The drawing will be Aug. 12.

Raffle tickets can be purchased through any CBSA board member or by contacting Sparks directly at 315-391-6038 or BSparks@wilcoxusa.com. CBSA members will also be selling tickets in front of Tops or Buyeas True Value at infrequent times.

