Burtis, Tassone earn Republican nominations for county legislator

Jun 07, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Government, News, Star Review

Tim Burtis (R- Cicero) and Judy Tassone (R-Salina) received overwhelming support from their respective Republican committees to seek another term on the Onondaga County Legislature. 

Burtis represents the Third Legislative District, which includes a majority of the town of Cicero and the northwest corner of the town of Manlius. Burtis is seeking his second term. He currently serves as vice chair of the Environmental Protection and Health committees.

“Tim has represented his constituency well at the county level,” said Legislature Chairman Ryan McMahon. “He has advocated every year for additional funding for mosquito spraying. As vice chair of the Health committee, he follows this issue closely all summer long. That kind of attention to the local issues makes him a great representative for the people of Cicero and Manlius.”   

Tassone represents the Fourth Legislative District, which encompasses the western portion of the town of Salina, including the village of Liverpool, and the Lakeland area of the town of Geddes.  Tassone is the chair of County Facilities Committee and is a member of the Environmental Protection Committee.

“Judy is a constant advocate for the taxpayers,” McMahon said. “She is a fiscal conservative and is always aware of the bottom line. As chair of County Facilities, she has been a strong supporter of the shared snow plow services with towns, knowing how important it is to have streets plowed quickly regardless of the municipality performing the task.”

