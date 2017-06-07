Brothers rout Akron, reach state lacrosse final

The Christian Brothers Academy boys lacrosse team has a shot at the first state championship in team history following Wednesday night's 20-3 victory over Akron in the state Class D semifinal.

While a trove of banners inside Christian Brothers Academy’s gymnasium proclaim the titles won by its athletic teams over the last 100-plus years, none celebrates a state championship won in boys lacrosse.

But that could change a few days from now.

In a superb all-around effort, the state no. 2-ranked Brothers smashed past state no. 1-ranked Akron 20-3 in Wednesday night’s state Class A semifinal at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium.

“I just want this group to play hard, and they are,” said CBA head coach Ric Beardsley. “The offense is clicking, and the defense is playing well, too.”

Beardsley said that the Brothers’ tense double-overtime win over Westhill in the Section III final on May 25 proved to his players that “we can win when the time comes.”

Since then, CBA has proven unstoppable, handling Chenango Forks (13-4) and St. Lawrence (23-8) in regional games before facing Akron. The Section VI champion Tigers were coming off a draining double-overtime win over Penn Yan in its regional final, and never could get going against the Brothers.

From the outset, CBA punished Akron’s zone defense. It took less than six minutes of game time to built a 6-0 lead as Ben McCreary, Alex Calkins, Mike Adornato and Patrick O’Brien took turns recording goals.

Akron got held to one goal in the first quarter and, through a series of turnovers, kept giving CBA more possessions. Augie Bonacci’s goal made it 7-1 at the end of the period.

Just when the Tigers thought it could find some rhythm during a man-up situation, Matt Vavonese made a point-blank stop and, seconds later, McCreary struck for his third goal. Then O’Brien completed his hat trick with two goals 16 seconds apart.

By halftime, it was 13-2, and the margin would only grow in the second half despite a running clock. McCreary, with five goals and three assists, was at the forefront. He said the patience of the attack keyed its ability to wait for good shots and then convert on them.

Calkins, who finished with three goals and four assists, said the rhythm he and McCreary have built working together on the attack over the years is largely responsible for the success of the attack.

O’Brien finished with four goals and Adornato had three goals and two assists, with Bonacci scoring twice. Mike Matheson and Ryan MacKenzie each had one goal and one assist and Joey Matheson added a last-second goal.

In Saturday’s state final at 5:30 at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, CBA will take on Westlake (Section I), another opponent that had to get through overtime before facing the Brothers as Westlake rallied to beat Babylon 11-10 in its state semifinal.

Beardsley, who played in national championship games at Syracuse University, said the key to doing well in them was taking a deep breath and enjoying the moment. Calkins said he and his fellow CBA players are ready for it.

“Our team really wants to win,” said Calkins. “It makes us want to work hard, to win it all and make history.”

