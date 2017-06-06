Years Ago in History – Week of June 7

A young girl enjoys a dish of ice cream in a photo from 1913. Photograph courtesy Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Online Catalog.

150 Years Ago

June 12, 1867 — Seeing a large crowd around the saloon of Hackley & Cook, the other evening, we went over, not knowing but that another robbery had been committed. Upon investigation, we found that most of the crowd were taking, and paying for, some of the delicious ice cream which these gentlemen have and will keep for sale in the afternoons and evenings of all days which call for “coolers.” Our word for it, their cream is splendid.

125 Years Ago

June 9, 1892 — Rich & Co’s. circus arrived in the early morning on Tuesday and pitched its (once) snowy tents on the ball grounds, amid the admiring supervision of the small boys of the town. The aggregation was hardly Barnum like in its proportions, but every thing seemed to be in good order, and the appearance and conduct of the employees decidedly superior to that of such organizations generally. The street parade occurred at 12 o’clock, and was very creditable.

The performance commenced at 2 o’clock with nearly all the seats filled. The acts were all creditable and some of them decidedly good. The tumbling, performing dogs, tight wire exhibition and the clowns are worthy of special mention.

The evening exhibition was also well attended and the show, on the whole, may be considered above the average for Cazenovia.

100 Years Ago

June 14, 1917 — Mr. C.T. Greenland is moving his milk ticket printing business, known as the Specialty Printing company, to the water station at the foot of Albany street where he will have more room for the development of a growing business. Mr. Greenland is putting out an improved ticket, far superior to anything of its kind we have seen. He is equipped with specially built machinery for producing them in large quantities, printing from a roll, the machines being largely his own design. There is an increasing demand for his ticket from nearly all over the United States. He ships them as far west as Montana, south all the way to Florida, and north way into Canada, where he finds one of his best markets.

50 Years Ago

June 14, 1967 — Students are winning at least some of their attempts to conquer administration.

At Cazenovia College, candidates for graduation are asked to write out their names exactly as they would like to have them appear on their degree certificates.

One imaginative girl did just that.

Appearing on her degree and in the official program for the 1967 commencement was the designation, “H.R.H. Jill Alden.”

College officials, who overlooked the first three initials in preparing the graduating lists, have come to the conclusion that the initials stand for “Her Royal Highness.”

Miss Alden is carried in the college directory as Jill Nellie Alden, a liberal arts major from Chappaqua, New York.

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

