Todd’s Fund to bid farewell

Todd’s Fund bids farewell after 16 successful years

After 16 years of helping local kids in need, Skaneateles-based charity Todd’s Fund is ending its mission.

Created in response to the events of September 11, 2001, Todd’s Fund honors the memory of local resident Todd Pitman, who lost his life in the World Trade Center attacks. As anyone who knew him could tell you, Todd was a charming and charitable person, always willing to help anyone in need. Those close to him felt the best way to honor his memory and celebrate his giving nature was to create an angel fund in his name to continue his mission of giving.

Over the years, Todd’s Fund has touched the lives of many local families by helping to facilitate life-saving organ transplants for infants, purchasing medical equipment for kids requiring long-term care, covering the cost of travel for kids requiring surgery outside the area, helping families pay their medical bills…the list goes on and on. Despite all the great success, Todd’s friends and family decided that now, after 16 years, the time was right to wrap up the Fund’s mission.

“Erica and I are so very grateful to all the people that have been a part of Todd’s Fund since its creation in 2002, said Todd’s father Eric. “The wonderful volunteers that have made our fundraising so very successful, and to all those whose generosity have kept Todd’s memory and spirit alive — Erica and I will be forever thankful.”

And while the Fund will formally end after this year’s Farewell Dinner on September 9, 2017 and Golf Tournament at a later date in September, board members say the organization will continue to distribute all remaining monies to local charities with similar missions of helping children in need.

“We’ve helped a lot of kids in Todd’s name over the past 16 years, over $1 million has been dispersed to over 2,000 families in the Central New York area,” says Todd’s Fund Executive Director Mary Kerwick, “and we will all continue to honor Todd’s spirit through the good work of the many deserving charities with whom we’re affiliated.”

While the Fund’s closing is bittersweet for the many friends and family members who’ve worked so hard to make it successful, they’re proud of what they’ve accomplished in Todd’s name by transforming a horrific tragedy into hope for so many children in Central New York.

To learn more about Todd’s Fund and the upcoming Farewell Dinner and Golf Tournament, visit toddsfund.org.

