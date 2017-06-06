LETTER: Thanks for successful Memorial Day ceremony

Jun 06, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Cazenovia American Legion Post 88 would like to thank all the parade participants who helped us to honor our departed comrades on Memorial Day. We also thank the community for coming out in the rain to show their respect and thanks for those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
Special thanks to Cazenovia High School soloist Emily Mahoney for her beautiful rendition of the National Anthem and USN Commander (Ret) Owen Corpin, our guest speaker.
R. J. Benner, Commander
Cazenovia American legion Post 88
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
