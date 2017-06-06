LETTER: Thanks for successful Memorial Day ceremony

To the editor:

Cazenovia American Legion Post 88 would like to thank all the parade participants who helped us to honor our departed comrades on Memorial Day. We also thank the community for coming out in the rain to show their respect and thanks for those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Special thanks to Cazenovia High School soloist Emily Mahoney for her beautiful rendition of the National Anthem and USN Commander (Ret) Owen Corpin, our guest speaker.

R. J. Benner, Commander

Cazenovia American legion Post 88

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story