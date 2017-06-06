Gary Steele will be MPH Commencement speaker

Jun 06, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Schools
Gary Steele, a Manlius Military Academy graduate and professional football player, will be the commencement speaker for MPH on June 11. (Submitted Photo)
Manlius Pebble Hill has announced that Retired Colonel Gary Steele ’65C will be their class of 2017 Commencement speaker at the ceremony Sunday, June 11.
Steele, a Manlius Military Academy graduate, was West Point’s first African American to earn a varsity letter in the sport of football, and garnered three in all. A second team Newspaper Enterprise Association All-American as a tight end, Steele was a 17th round draft choice of the National Football League’s Detroit Lions. Steele also earned four varsity letters in track and field, two indoors and two outdoors, and even set an academy record with a high jump of six-feet, nine-inches. At graduation he was awarded the Army Athletic Association Special Award for outstanding achievement and exemplary leadership in athletic competition. This award is given only in years where an athlete is deemed worthy.
He graduated West Point in 1970. While initially commissioned in the Infantry upon graduation, for eighteen of his twenty -three years in the Army he served in various Human Resources leadership and operational support positions. After retiring at the rank of Colonel, Steele enjoyed an exceptional career in the private sector. He was the Associate Superintendent for Human Resources for the Kansas City, Mo, Schools; followed by a position as the Director of Human Resources and Training with Citizens Communications in CT. In 1998 he joined Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in NYC as the Director Human Resources for Europe, North Africa and the Middle East for Pfizer’s Animal Health business unit. He capped his second career as Director of Organization Effectiveness in the Office of the Vice Chairman at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Headquarters. Gary earned a master’s degree in International Relations from Boston University and holds a number of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness related certifications.
He was inducted into West Point’s Army Sports Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the MPH Athletic Hall of Fame in the spring of 2016.
Steele lives with his wife Mona in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and has two sons, Chad, Vice President of Public Relations for the Baltimore Raven, and Courtney, an actor and model, and a daughter, Sage, an anchor for ESPN.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Jun 06, 2017 0
Jun 05, 2017 0
Jun 05, 2017 0
Jun 05, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Jan 07, 2010
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 06, 2017