CHAMBER CHAT: Summer community events are coming soon

Summer is about to be in full swing, and the Cazenovia Chamber is looking forward to offering many exciting events for community. Starting June 22 and continuing every Thursday night throughout summer, The Community Bank Concert Series returns to Lakeland Park. Community Band will kick off the series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, followed by The Ripcords on June 29. There will be hot dogs, ice cream and fried dough to accompany the great music.

All concerts are free to attend and run throughout the season, so come with friends and family and enjoy Thursday sunsets by the water.

And speaking of music, July Fourth is right around the corner and, as always, the Cazenovia Chamber will be celebrating with sidewalk sales, our weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and concerts in Lakeland Park. The Fab Cats will play at 5 p.m. July Fourth, followed by The DeSantis Orchestra at 7 p.m. and The Lions Club fireworks over the lake at 9 p.m. This is always a much-anticipated celebration in Cazenovia and a good time is had by all.

Also, let’s not forget, it’s time to grab a foursome because the Annual Chamber Golf Tournament is July 31 at Cazenovia Country Club. Whether you’re a serious competitor or just seeking some good, clean summer fun, come out and mingle with friends and neighbors on the golf course. We tee off at 1 p.m. and will be enjoying contests, prizes, raffles and dinner. This event also provides a great opportunity for business owners to get recognized through a hole or green sponsorship. Don’t miss this chance to get out and celebrate summertime in Cazenovia.

Please contact the Chamber office at 315-655-9243 or visit our website cazenovia.com for a full list of concert dates, July Fourth details or golf tournament registration and sponsorship. Whether you are a business or a member of the community, the Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce is always welcoming new members.

