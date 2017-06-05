Weinstock named 2017 outstanding physician clinician in diabetes

Ruth S. Weinstock, MD, PhD, has been selected to receive the American Diabetes Association 2017 Outstanding Physician Clinician in Diabetes Award. Presented annually, the award honors meritorious contributions to diabetes clinical practice. Weinstock will be recognized with this honor during the Association’s 77th Scientific Sessions at the San Diego Convention Center.

Weinstock, who lives in Fayetteville, is Distinguished Service Professor and Division Chief of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at the State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate Medical University, Medical Director of the Clinical Research Unit and Medical Director of the Joslin Diabetes Center at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

“Dr. Weinstock’s impressive contributions to both our understanding of diabetes treatment and the expansion of access to the best quality treatment for communities who desperately need it have earned our gratitude and admiration,” said the Association’s President of Health Care and Education Brenda Montgomery. “Her effort to expand access to underserved populations has left a lasting impact on the communities she serves, and her work in diabetes care inspires all of us.”

Weinstock is particularly committed to reaching underserved populations. With more than 30 years of active involvement in clinical care, teaching and research, she leads an impressive staff of endocrinologists, educators and other professionals to provide the best care and advocacy for people with diabetes and their families. Weinstock was the driving force behind the establishment of the Joslin Diabetes Center at SUNY Upstate, which serves as the only comprehensive, multidisciplinary diabetes center serving adults and children in Central New York.

With an extensive publication history, Weinstock has assumed essential roles in several national collaborative research projects, including Treatment Options for Type 2 Diabetes in Adolescents and Youth (TODAY), T1D Exchange studies and the Informatics for Diabetes Education and Telemedicine (IDEATel) Demonstration Project. She has trained and mentored hundreds of students, residents and fellows, inspiring many to pursue diabetes research and practice in their careers.

