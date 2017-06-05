 

Jun 05, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Obituaries

Walter Powell, 91, of Manlius, passed away peacefully May 29, 2017, at home.  Born in Craddock, Va, he graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.  He worked as an engineer and manager for General Electric from 1950 to 1983.  From his retirement in 1983 he owned Sytek Consultants until 1996.  He was a civilian radio repairman for the Navy at age 17 and then joined the Army Air Corps and was honorably discharged in 1945 at the conclusion of the war.  During his career he obtained seven patents.
He was an incredibly active HAM radio operator, a member of American Radio Relay League, as well as RAGS and LARC.  He enjoyed photography, cats, animals and bird watching.
He was predeceased by his wife, Helen.
He is survived by his children, Stephen of Bristolville, OH and David (Susan Esce) of Manlius; two granddaughters, Kim and Ravyn Powell; and three great-grandchildren, Christopher, David and Kate.
A memorial service will be held later this summer.
