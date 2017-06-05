Notice of pesticide application for Cazenovia Lake

Cazenovia Lake

Date: June 1, 2017

Lead Agency and Permitee: Town of Cazenovia

Mailing Address: 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York 13035

Facility: Cazenovia Lake

This notice is issued in accordance with and pursuant to Part 617 of the implementing regulations pertaining to Article 8 (State Environmental Quality Review Act – SEQRA) of the Environmental Conservation Law and the terms of a certain Permit issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Purpose of Action and Pesticide to Be Used:

Application (treatment) of the herbicide/pesticide, Renovate® 3 to portions of Cazenovia Lake (comprising approximately 190 acres) for control of the invasive aquatic plant species, Eurasian watermilfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum).

Description of Action and Area to Be Treated:

The action involves treatment of areas of Cazenovia Lake through the application of the herbicide triclopyr (trade name Renovate® 3) to portions of the Lake’s nearshore area, focusing on areas along the eastern and western shorelines including public access and beach areas. The treatment is designed to address the continued presence of the invasive aquatic plant species Eurasian watermilfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum). This is the fifth phase of treatment.

Town of Cazenovia, New York (Cazenovia Lake — 1,164 + surface acres, approximately 190 acres of treatment area)

(See map on file with the Town Clerk at 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York)

Date of Application: June 12 – June 16, 2017

Method of Application:

Solitude Lake Management will apply the herbicide using boats equipped with herbicide application systems employing a surface spray and/or subsurface injection of the herbicide.

Warning Information from Label:

WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

Renovate® 3 Do not Swim for 3 hours after treatment Do not Irrigate with lake water for 120 days or until < 1ppb* Do not use water for Potable purposes for 120 days or until <50 ppb*

*Periodic testing of herbicide concentration will be conducted following the application, and the public will be advised when thresholds are met.

A full copy of the product label is available for review at the Town of Cazenovia office. The lakeshore will be posted at the time of treatments indicating the applicable water use restrictions.

Contact Information:

Contact Person : Town of Cazenovia

William N. Zupan, Supervisor

Address: 7 Albany Street

Cazenovia, New York 13035

Telephone Number: (315) 655-9213

Contact Person : Madison County Health Department

Geoffrey Snyder, Director of Environmental Health

Address: P.O. Box 605/ 138 North Court Street, Wampsville, New York 13163

Telephone Number: (315) 366-2361

Contact Person : NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (Region 7)

David Bimber, Regional Permit Administrator

Donald Nelson, Pesticide Control Specialist

Address: 615 Erie Boulevard West

Syracuse, NY 13204

Telephone Number: (315) 426-7438

More Information on this application can be found at: townofcazenovia.org and at the Town Hall, Town of Cazenovia, 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York 13035. Telephone Number: (315) 655-9213.

