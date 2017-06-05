Letter: What has become of the Fayetteville Memorial Day parade?

To the editor:

What has become of the Fayetteville Memorial Day “parade”? There were certainly some highlights: One always has respect for the VFW and the people who march under their banner; they always add dignity and class to the parade; one must appreciate the bands – they perform well and they carry the parade on their shoulders; it’s always comforting to see how well-protected we are against the possibility of fire at our homes and businesses.

Having said that, it seems that each year the chaos and near-total lack of dignity that characterize the “youth” groups just gets worse and worse. The Cub Scouts and Brownies are running all over the street throwing candy out while their guardians shuffle along – some in sweat pants and some in shorts – just giggling at how the kids are less disciplined than most peoples’ pets. The adults are carrying on conversations with each other and they only randomly acknowledge that they are part of a parade at all.

They not only have no respect for themselves, they certainly don’t show any for the viewers of the parade either. The parade would be better off if they all simply stayed home.

And then there are the politicians. I’m trying to figure out just what they add to the parade. I suppose they are there to remind us that the reason for parading in the first place should command respect at the most important levels of our society, but it’s hard to get that message when they are flanked by a traveling commercial for a lumber company in front of them and a bleating gaggle of unruly kids behind them.

What the 2018 Memorial Day parade needs is a total makeover. There should be new participation guidelines and rules established and people unwilling or unable to show both respect and discipline should be disqualified from participating. The VFW would still be there; the bands would still be there and maybe most of the politicians could survive the implementation of a rigorous set of standards, but we wouldn’t have to suffer through the constant stream of adults allowing the children in their charge to be shining examples of the rotting standards that have already infected so much of our culture as it is.

Can’t a parade remain grounds for higher standards?

David Vickers

Fayetteville

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story