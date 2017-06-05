Letter: Thanks for supporting Memorial Day benefit

To the editor:

The Community Outreach Committee of the Columbian Presbyterian Church in LaFayette would like to thank the entire Central New York community for their generous support of our Memorial Day Benefit for Lafayette Outreach on Monday, May 29. LaFayette Outreach is our local food pantry and service-referral agency, and will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from this event.

Even though the weather was poor, we are honored to say that we were able to raise more money this year than ever before. More than 117 businesses and individuals donated to the silent auction portion of this event, including several non-profit organizations.

The plant sale consisted of beautiful donations from six greenhouses, and everyone enjoyed the Byrne Dairy ice cream in our “Red, White & Blue” sundaes, as well as the free craft area for the kids. Also, the members of the church outdid themselves with delicious treats for the bake sale. We were thrilled to have two corporate sponsors this year: Albany International Monofilament Plant and Ron Bush Oil. Donny’s Dogs’ food truck also served up delicious sandwiches throughout the event.

This is a difficult time for food pantries, and the proceeds from this event will help to keep LaFayette Outreach’s pantry shelves stocked, ready to support our neighbors in need.

The committee would especially like to thank the members of the Columbian Presbyterian Church for their continued support of LaFayette Outreach and their mission.

Thomas Redmore

committee chair/event organizer

Columbian Presbyterian Church

