Letter: Support DeWitt’s Carrier Park

To the editor:

As supervisor of DeWitt, I recognize how critical it is to take a proactive approach to sustainable economic development in order to ensure a strong and secure tax base for DeWitt residents and businesses, create ongoing prosperity and to genuinely “build community.”

Over the past 35 years, DeWitt has lost thousands of good paying jobs and approximately $100 million in property value assessments due to the loss of manufacturing industries. When I became supervisor in 2008, we began to look for economic development projects that would offset those losses. In 2009, I reached out to Carrier Corporation and the dream of Carrier Park became a reality. Willis Carrier Park comprises more than 22 acres of land generously donated to the town. Named for the company founder, it is located next to their Thompson Road campus.

While creating economic strength and security has been a driving force, what lay at the heart of this project is the Syracuse Challenger Baseball program. Syracuse Challenger Baseball Executive Director Dom Cambareri and I grew up together in East Syracuse. Years later, it was through that childhood connection that our partnership was created and the dream of a home for Syracuse Challenger Baseball was born. The “Field of Dreams” at Carrier Park provides a permanent home for Syracuse Challenger Baseball; a special place where children and adults of all abilities, especially those with special needs, can play and be a part of “building community” together.

The project, spearheaded by the Friends of DeWitt Parks and Recreation, Inc., has been undertaken at no cost to DeWitt taxpayers. Phase 1 of the $12.5 million project is complete and has been funded via grants from state and local governments and generous contributions from foundations, corporations, local businesses, individuals and families.

Carrier Park is a state-of the-art, multi-sport recreational facility; one of the first fully handicap accessible, fully integrated sports complexes in the United States. The park will include up to nine championship tournament quality fields, including two dynamically designed super turf fields which can be utilized for baseball, softball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, football and other special events. Basketball courts, an all-inclusive special needs playground, and a walking trail are also included in the plan.

An exceptional recreational and economic asset, Carrier Park hosts sports tournaments from all over the northeast, keeping our DeWitt hotels occupied, and generating over $2 million in additional economic activity. In round numbers, DeWitt’s more than 30 hotels represent approximately $100 million in property values collectively, paying $4 million in property taxes annually. Further, of the $6 to $7 million total that Onondaga County collects in room occupancy tax, DeWitt’s hotels alone contribute approximately $3 to $3.5 million; half of the total for the entire county!

I am asking you to become a part of “building community” at Carrier Park by purchasing or volunteering to sell lawn signs, fundraising, hosting an event at the park, or by making a personal, business or corporate donation. Please help us “build community.”

For more information, go to carrierparkstory.com, or contact my office.

Edward M. Michalenko, Supervisor

Town of DeWitt

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story