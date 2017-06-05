F-M area Girl Scouts celebrate Bridging and Awards Ceremony

On June 2, 104 Girls Scouts from Fayetteville-Manlius area troops celebrated moving to the next level in the annual Bridging Ceremony. (Submitted Photo)

On June 2, 104 Girl Scouts from 12 Fayetteville-Manlius area troops participated in the annual Bridging and Awards Ceremony at the Wellwood Middle School Auditorium.

The 104 scouts celebrated moving to the next level of scouting in the Bridging Ceremony, and several Girl Scouts were acknowledged for their Bronze and Silver Awards. Scouts and adult volunteers received their five-year and 10-year pins, and volunteer Terri Stewart was also honored for her years of service to the Fayetteville-Manlius Girl Scouts as both Troop Leader and as Secretary of the Fayetteville-Manlius Service Unit.

The high point of the evening was the presentation of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America Appreciation Pin to Julia Macreery by Julie Dale, CEO of the regional Girl Scout Council, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had measurable impact on one geographic area of service, helps the council reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals for that area. Macreery is the Manger of the Fayetteville-Manlius Service Unit, as well as Leader of a Daisy Troop and a Cadette Troop.

The Bridging Ceremony is a very important ceremony in Girl Scouts. It marks a girl’s move from one level of scouting to another. The Girl Scout levels are Daisies (grades kindergarten to first), Brownies (grades second and third), Juniors (grades fourth to fifth), Cadettes (grades sixth to eighth), Seniors (grades ninth to 10th), and Ambassadors (grades 11 and 12). Ambassador Girl Scouts then Bridge to Adult Girl Scouts upon graduation from high school. The Bronze Award is the highest achievement a Junior Girl Scout can reach. Girls must spend at least 20 hours on a project that will have a significant impact on their community. Troop 10494 was awarded the Bronze Award and also bridged to Cadettes.

Girl Scout Ella Bosco was acknowledged for her Bronze Award work in progress. The Silver Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Girls must spend a minimum of 50 hours on a project that will have a significant impact on their community. These projects are more intricate and involved, and typically have more impact than Bronze Award projects. Troop 10086 was acknowledged for their nearly complete Silver Award project and bridged to Seniors.

To learn more about Girl Scouts, go to gsnypenn.org or girlscouts.org.

