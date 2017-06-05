 

Area Police Blotters – Week of May 25 to June 2

Jun 05, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Cazenovia Police Department

 

Found:

Necklace. Contact the Cazenovia Police Dept. at 655-3276 to claim.

 

Arrests:

Virginia J. Limmiatis, 50, of Manlius, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater.

 

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1

Driving while intoxicated: 2

Failure to yield right of way to pedestrian: 1

No/inadequate muffler: 1

Speed in zone: 2

Uninspected motor vehicle: 5

Unregistered motor vehicle: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

Unregistered trailer: 1

 

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

 

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Zachary A. Cali, 22, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 26 and charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Martin J. Beers, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 26 in Cazenovia and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Matthew R. Horseler, 31, of Auburn, was arrested May 26 in Cazenovia and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Michael W. Vreeland, 23, of Fenner, was arrested May 26 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Aaron H. Kirch, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 27 in Cazenovia and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater.

