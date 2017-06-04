Delia, Quigley among winners at state track qualifier

For those not already there, the Section III state qualifying meet held last Friday at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium offered one more opportunity to earn spots in this weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships at Union-Endicott, near Binghamton.

West Genesee got a handful of titles in the Division I (large school) portion, starting in the 4×400 relay, where Rome Free Academy false-started and Liverpool got disqualified, meaning that Carly Benson, Kelsey Fox, Kendall Dombroske and Abby Kuppinger won in four minutes, 7.45 seconds.

Megan Delia needed 1:05.59 to hold off Utica Proctor’s Jada Lockwood (1:06.12) and win the 400-meter hurdles. And Evan Tuthill was victorious in the boys discus, his throw of 146 feet 8 inches more than 16 feet ahead of Nottingham’s Jaleel Berry (130’7”), though Berry did win the shot put.

Emily Young got to second place in the 800-meter run in 2;15.28 and qualified for the state meet, with Benson sixth in 2:38.56. Benson, Dombroske, Young and Mia Mitchell were third in the 4×800 relay in 9:59.74, while Delia, Fox, Talia Burris and Caitlin Mills went 50.994 seconds in the 4×100 relay to edge Baldwinsville (51.000) for third place.

David Leff made it to third place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:50.80. Andrew Berry, Mark Kopp, Peter Bowman and Esisas Brumfield were fourth in the boys 4×100 in 44.98 seconds as Berry got sixth (11,42 seconds) in the 100-meter dash.

Jordan-Elbridge saw Marion Quigley win both the Division II (small school) and overall boys pentathlon with a comeback in the final race, the 1,500-meter run. Finishing that event in 4:27.41, Quigley got 762 points and, with 3,156 points, prevail by 99 over Homer’s Brent McNeil, who led going to the final event. Marcellus’ Sean Raymond was fifth in Division II with 2,942 points.

In the girls 4×100 relay, the Eagles’ Abby Fallon, Madi Hatt, Julie Hines and Emily Klock finished in 50.40 seconds to meet the qualifying standard, a close second to Skaneateles (50.05 seconds) as Westhill-Ludden finished 12th. Fallon got fifth place in the 100 hurdles in 17.06 seconds.

Ethan Kinney, in 51.64 seconds, was second in the boys 400-meter dash to Weedsport’s Riley Spingler (51.02). Klock took ninth place in the 200-meter dash in 27.64 seconds.

Hines, Klock, Emma Burns and Kyler Langhorn were second (4:17.02) to Central Valley Academy (4:11.29) in the 4×400. Burns was seventh in the 800-meter run in 2:26.09. The Eagles also were fifth in the boys 4×800 in 8:57.31 and seventh in the boys 4×400. Theresa Dristle ran 3,000 meters in 11:16.93.

Westhill-Bishop Ludden had Noelle Coolican earn a qualifying height of 10’3” in the girls pole vault, finishing third as South Jefferson’s Marlena Jacobs won with 10’3”.

Alyssa Holstein, in 16.54 seconds, got second place behind Skaneateles’ Raenah Campbell (15.78) in the 100-meter hurdles, but that time was good enough to advance to the state meet.

Zoe Fortin got third place in the triple jump, going 35’3 ¾”,along with fourth place in the long jump, going 16’6”, Liz Kessler was fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 4:58.98, with Haylei Coolican sixth in 5:03.42. Sean Corbett threw the shot put 46’1 ½” to finish fourth.

Marcellus had Sam Stearns contend in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet3 inches, just good enough to advance to the state meet as Morrisville-Eaton’s Dale Lake won by topping 13’9”. Westhill-Ludden’s Evan Watt tied for seventh, clearing 12 feet.

Mike Provvidenti, Riley Burns, Matt Strempel and Michael Welch rise to second place (3:36.48) behind Phoenix (3:34.64) in the 4×400. Provvidenti, Burns, Quimonei Bell-Hunter andNick Distefano finished fifth in the 4×100 in 46.37 seconds, with Solvay sixth in 46.71 seconds.

Mary-Catherine Coon got third place in the girls 100 sprint final in 12.96 seconds, and also was third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, while taking 12th place in the 200. Joe Riccardi was fourth in the Division II 3,200-meter run (ninth overall) in 10:16.59. Caleb Wetherell took ninth place in the long jump, going 19’8 ¾”.

Solvay girls shot put star Ashley Bosco qualified for the state meet with a throw of 40’1 ¾”, though that was second behind Oriskany’s Jane Fahy, who won with 40’11 ¼”.

Meanwhlie, in the boys 200, the Bearcats’ Jordan Devereaux got second place in 23.21 seconds as Mexico’s Logan Burrows (23.21 seconds) prevailed and Westhill-Ludden’s Tom Howard was third in 23.55 seconds. Devereaux, Dylon Ewers, Tyriq Block andLamar Flood finished sixth in the 4×100 in 46.71 seconds.

