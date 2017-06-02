What’s on PAC-B? June 3-9

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Spectrum and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. Many of the programs are available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, June 3

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)

3:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)

Sunday, June 4

9:00 AM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)

12:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)

1:50 PM Breadmaking at Ray Middle School (2009)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, June 5

9:00 AM Celebration on Ice (2016)

10:50 AM Breadmaking at Ray Middle School (2009)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)

then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)

10:50 PM Breadmaking at Ray Middle School (2009)

Tuesday, June 6

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ O’Brien Apts (6/4/2014)

1:10 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

2:10 PM Geneseo Air Show (2011)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: B’Ville Fire Infernos w Tom Perkins

7:10 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bill & Joanne Weston (2009)

8:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal

9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Lincoln Highway” w Meg VanPatten (2012)

10:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Scenes of Beaver Lake” J. Cecil (2013)

11:10 PM Friends of BPL: Willett House w B. Kisselstein (2011)

Wednesday, June 7

9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: B’Ville Fire Infernos w Tom Perkins

10:10 AM Remembering B’Ville: Bill & Joanne Weston (2009)

11:15 AM Steamboats on the Erie Canal

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Lincoln Highway” w Meg VanPatten (2012)

1:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Scenes of Beaver Lake” J. Cecil (2013)

2:10 PM Friends of BPL: Willett House w B. Kisselstein (2011)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ O’Brien Apts (6/4/2014)

7:10 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

10:10 PM Geneseo Air Show (2011)

Thursday, June 8

12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: B’Ville Fire Infernos w Tom Perkins

1:10 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bill & Joanne Weston (2009)

2:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Lincoln Highway” w Meg VanPatten (2012)

4:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Scenes of Beaver Lake” J. Cecil (2013)

5:10 PM Friends of BPL: Willett House w B. Kisselstein (2011)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ O’Brien Apts (6/4/2014)

10:10 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

11:10 PM Geneseo Air Show (2011)

Friday, June 9

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ O’Brien Apts (6/4/2014)

10:10 AM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

11:10 AM Geneseo Air Show (2011)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: B’Ville Fire Infernos w Tom Perkins

4:10 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bill & Joanne Weston (2009)

5:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Lincoln Highway” w Meg VanPatten (2012)

7:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Scenes of Beaver Lake” J. Cecil (2013)

8:10 PM Friends of BPL: Willett House w B. Kisselstein (2011)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

