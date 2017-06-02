 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

What’s on PAC-B? June 3-9

Jun 02, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

What’s on PAC-B? June 3-9

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Spectrum and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. Many of the programs are available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, June 3

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)
  • 3:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)

Sunday, June 4

  • 9:00 AM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)
  • 12:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)
  • 1:50 PM Breadmaking at Ray Middle School (2009)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, June 5

  • 9:00 AM Celebration on Ice (2016)
  • 10:50 AM Breadmaking at Ray Middle School (2009)
  • 12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Baldwinsville Village Mtg (6/1/2017)
  • then Lysander Mtg (6/1/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Celebration on Ice (2016)
  • 10:50 PM Breadmaking at Ray Middle School (2009)

Tuesday, June 6

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ O’Brien Apts (6/4/2014)
  • 1:10 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)
  • 2:10 PM Geneseo Air Show (2011)
  • 6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: B’Ville Fire Infernos w Tom Perkins
  • 7:10 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bill & Joanne Weston (2009)
  • 8:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal
  • 9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Lincoln Highway” w Meg VanPatten (2012)
  • 10:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Scenes of Beaver Lake” J. Cecil (2013)
  • 11:10 PM Friends of BPL: Willett House w B. Kisselstein (2011)

Wednesday, June 7

  • 9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: B’Ville Fire Infernos w Tom Perkins
  • 10:10 AM Remembering B’Ville: Bill & Joanne Weston (2009)
  • 11:15 AM Steamboats on the Erie Canal
  • 12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Lincoln Highway” w Meg VanPatten (2012)
  • 1:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Scenes of Beaver Lake” J. Cecil (2013)
  • 2:10 PM Friends of BPL: Willett House w B. Kisselstein (2011)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ O’Brien Apts (6/4/2014)
  • 7:10 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)
  • 10:10 PM Geneseo Air Show (2011)

Thursday, June 8

  • 12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: B’Ville Fire Infernos w Tom Perkins
  • 1:10 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bill & Joanne Weston (2009)
  • 2:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal
  • 3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Lincoln Highway” w Meg VanPatten (2012)
  • 4:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Scenes of Beaver Lake” J. Cecil (2013)
  • 5:10 PM Friends of BPL: Willett House w B. Kisselstein (2011)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ O’Brien Apts (6/4/2014)
  • 10:10 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)
  • 11:10 PM Geneseo Air Show (2011)

Friday, June 9

  • 9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ O’Brien Apts (6/4/2014)
  • 10:10 AM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)
  • 11:10 AM Geneseo Air Show (2011)
  • 3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: B’Ville Fire Infernos w Tom Perkins
  • 4:10 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bill & Joanne Weston (2009)
  • 5:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal
  • 6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Lincoln Highway” w Meg VanPatten (2012)
  • 7:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Scenes of Beaver Lake” J. Cecil (2013)
  • 8:10 PM Friends of BPL: Willett House w B. Kisselstein (2011)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Comment on this Story

State Parks unveils plans for education center, boardwalk at Green Lakes

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill

%d bloggers like this: