Pet supply store and self-serve dog wash opening in Caz

Shannon Liddell will open her new store, Barkers Pet Supply Co., in the Town and Country Plaza on June 3.

By Jason Emerson

Editor

Cazenovians often lament the need to drive to Erie Boulevard in DeWitt to purchase some of the most basic of household needs. Area pet owners can now rejoice at having to take one less trip out of town when they need items, with the opening of Barkers Pet Supply Co. in the Town and Country Tops Plaza on June 3.

Barkers will have everything for nearly every dog and cat need: food, toys, collars, leashes, beds, blankets, crates, gates and more — all U.S. made and sourced. There’s grooming products, cleaning products and a small animals section for those with birds, hamsters, rabbits and other small pets.

“We live in New Woodstock and there’s nothing around here for pet parents really … [a good pet supply store] is something that seems to be lacking in the area,” said Barkers owner Shannon Liddell. “I’m hoping we’re really filling a gap here.”

Barkers will offer more than just pet supplies, however. The shop will also have something unique to the area: two self-serve dog washing rooms.

“These are in all the up-and-coming cities,” Liddell said. “I got the idea while visiting my parents in Washington, D.C. They have entire stores of just self-serve dog washing.”

At Barkers, the dog wash rooms have large, elevated tubs, complete with entry ramps to avoid lifting for older dogs and older people. The higher tubs make it easy to wash a dog, rather than uncomfortably bending over into your tub at home, Liddell said. Barkers provides the shampoo, grooming brush, cologne, toothbrush and professional, high-speed hair dryers.

Customers get the room for as long as they want, with the cost according to the weight of the pet. The basic cost for small dogs is $10, and $15 for large dogs. There are also special add-ons that can be done for $2 each. Seniors and service dogs/police dogs also receive a 10 percent discount.

“It’s a convenience factor,” Liddell said. “People don’t want to pay $50 to $70 for a groomer. They can come in when they want, it’s cheaper and we clean up the mess — and then your house doesn’t smell like wet dog. It seems like a big hit everywhere, so we figured we’d bring it to the area and see how it goes.”

For Liddell, a first-time business owner, high quality items and reasonable prices are two of her three business goals. She also wants to serve and give back to the people (and animals) in the area, which she will do by supporting animal rescue and adoption efforts. “All of our pets are rescues; I’m big on the rescue community,” she said.

To that end, Barkers will sponsor a dog or cat adoption once a month, when Liddell will cover the adoption fee. Anyone who locally adopts a pet can bring their adoption certificate to the store and receive a coupon for a free bath, half off their first bag of food and 15 percent off their entire purchase. “It’s our way of saying thanks for adopting,” Liddell said.

Also, during the shop’s grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, Rescue-A-Bull Bully Rescue, of Syracuse, will be at Barkers with 24 dogs, all eight weeks of age, available for adoption, Liddell said.

Barkers Pet Supply Co. is located in the Town and Country Plaza, between McKinnon Liquors and Cazenovia Bagel Co.

For more information, visit Barkerspetsupplyco.com, find them on Facebook, or call 315-655-1000

