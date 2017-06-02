 

Pauline Berrigan, 95

Pauline Grace Berrigan passed away peacefully after short illness at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, MD on May 26, 2017, at the age of 95.
Pauline was born on Feb. 11, 1922 in Culver, Ind., to the late Edwin and Grace Poland. Upon Pauline’s high school graduation, she was employed at State House in Indianapolis for five years. Upon her marriage to late Edmund Berrigan on October 11, 1947, they moved to Baldwinsville and made home there on River Road, off Route 370 for 43 years.  She was a homemaker and was employed at B.G. Sulzle Inc. in Syracuse before retiring in 1968. In 1990, they relocated to Frederick, MD, and resided in a retirement community until her passing.
Mrs. Berrigan was preceded in death by late husband, Edmund in 2007. Surviving are her three sons; Dennis and wife, Nancy of Boyds, MD, Patrick and wife, Audrey of Virginia Beach, VA, Terence and wife, Sheryl of Frederick, MD and her eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial contribution may be made to Camp Mark Seven Foundation, 144 Mohawk Hotel Road, Old Forge, NY 13420.

