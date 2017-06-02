 

OnPoint for College supported by DeWitt Rotary

OnPoint for College supported by DeWitt Rotary

Recently, DeWitt Rotary President, Cheryl Matt, left, gave a donation from the Rotary Club to Fritz Diddle and Courtney Black from OnPoint for College. Dewitt Rotary’s donation of $1,500 will provide 10 new On Point for College students with a onetime new clothing allowance to help prepare them for going away to school.  Dewitt Rotary has supported OnPoint for College for several years.

Hayleigh Gowans

