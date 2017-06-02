OnPoint for College supported by DeWitt Rotary

Jun 02, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits
Recently, DeWitt Rotary President, Cheryl Matt, left, gave a donation from the Rotary Club to Fritz Diddle and Courtney Black from OnPoint for College. Dewitt Rotary’s donation of $1,500 will provide 10 new On Point for College students with a one‐time new clothing allowance to help prepare them for going away to school. Dewitt Rotary has supported OnPoint for College for several years.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
