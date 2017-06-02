Modern Manners: Email etiquette — Should you write formally or informally?

Jun 02, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Point of View
By Hayleigh Gowans
Staff Writer
In this day and age, the occurrence of a pen-to-paper letter is much less frequent and has been replace by its electronic equivalent — the email. While email provides a quick way to get in touch with friends, family and colleagues, there are some things users should keep in mind to make sure they are minding their manners.
Electronic mail — more commonly known email —has been around for decades. Ray Tomlinson, an Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET) contractor for Bolt Beranek and Newman, is credited with inventing email in 1972, though there were instances of people using more basic systems to leave notes to users of the same computer before. Tomlinson came up with a way to send messages between computers on the same network, and created the basic email address format that we still use today, which is “name-of-user@name-of-computer.” Now, there are countless email providers who allow people a platform to get in touch with others all around the world.
According to research by the Radicati Group, the projected total number of business and consumer emails sent and received per day will reach 269 billion and the number of worldwide email users will top 3.7 billion in 2017. Suffice to say whether it’s for work or pleasure, a good majority of the world has access to email.
One thing I wanted to address — with the fast paced nature of email, how do you decide to keep a correspondence formal versus informal? Emails tend to be more informal in style, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be well-written and thoughtful.
My basic rule is that it’s best to keep some sort of formality in all emails. Of course, you don’t need to address your best friend “Dear Ms. Jane Doe,” or end an email to a sibling with “Sincerely,” but the basic structure of a letter — address, body and sign off, should be kept intact to allow them to respond in an organized way.
In a professional setting, I think it’s a good habit to try to keep formality in your emails, especially when addressing someone who you have not met in-person or do not have a close working relationship with.
Here are some tips for being a polite email user that I’ve found in various sources:
Overall, email is a great tool to connect people all over the world. It can be used both professionally and personally, and with it being such a large part of many people’s lives, it’s best to keep etiquette in mind.
