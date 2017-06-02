Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates National Donut Day

National Donut Day is Friday, June 2, and donut devotees can rejoice by ringing in the holiday at Dunkin’ Donuts with a free classic donut of their choice (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is good all day on June 2 at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Along with Dunkin’ Donuts’ popular classic donuts, guests can try two new donut varieties featuring fun and colorful new sprinkle toppings. The Vanilla Cake Batter Donut features vanilla-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and topped with confetti sprinkles, while the Dunkin’ Donuts Sprinkles Donut is frosted with white icing and topped with pink and orange sprinkles shaped like the brand’s iconic “DD” logo. Both are available beginning May 29 through summer at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin’ Donuts has been serving guests signature donuts for 67 years. As the #1 retailer of donuts in America, the company sells 2.8 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story