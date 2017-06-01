LETTER: Lysander Union Cemetery still needs assistance

To the editor:

The Lysander Union Cemetery Association Board of Trustees gratefully acknowledges your previous donations. However, it is still in need of your help. Every dollar received continues the care and maintenance of our small community cemetery.

Due to the low volume of gravesite sales and very few burials during the year, we are not generating enough income to help maintain the cemetery. We are also not able to maintain the perpetual care funds required by the New York State Division of Cemeteries.

If you would like to help again by making a tax-deductible donation of any amount, please send it payable to Lysander Union Cemetery, in care of Bonnie Keller Blake, Secretary/Treasurer, 3929 Lysander Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027. A receipt will be returned to you for your records.

If you have any questions, feel free to call Nancy Thomas at (315) 532-1108 or (315) 678-1601 or Bonnie Keller Blake at (315) 678-1605.

Again, thank you.

Nancy Thomas

Lysander Union Cemetery Trustee

