J-D softball repeats sectional Class A title

Whether it was the first meeting, or the second meeting, or the third and most important meeting, it ended in the same manner – with the Jamesville-DeWitt softball team proving too potent for Cortland to handle.

It was that third encounter that helped the Red Rams earn yet another Section III Class A championship as it pulled away late to defeat the Purple Tigers 8-1 Thursday at Onondaga Community College.

In its three sectional games, J-D outscored its opponents by a combined 35-4 margin. Cortland provided the final obstacle, convinced it was a much better team than the one that lost 17-2 and 9-1 decisions to the Rams a month ago.

As it turned out, the biggest problem J-D faced was just getting on the field. Originally, the final was scheduled for Wednesday at the Gillette Road complex in Cicero, but heavy rains moved all of the title games to the Field Turf at OCC, but then it got postponed again when weather delays pushed back the start times of two other finals.

Things were finally clear on Thursday, and the delay didn’t bother Rams pitcher Shayna Myshrall too much. All Myshrall did was retire the first 10 batters she faced.

But J-D didn’t take full advantage, at least not in the early going. In the bottom of the second, the Rams loaded the bases with three singles off Cortland pitcher Cady Walts, but managed just one run on Taylor Rodarmel’s infield grounder.

This gave the Purple Tigers some optimism, and in the top of the fourth it got to Myshrall as Sarah Boyce doubled and, with two out, Kacie Hubbard produced a double of her own that scored Boyce to tie it, 1-1.

All that did, though, was make J-D focus again at the plate, and in the bottom of the fourth the Rams moved in front for good with a single, walk, sacrifice bunt and Paige Keeler’s RBI single that, thanks to an error, netted two runs.

Myshrall did not allow another hit the rest of the way. J-D added a run in that frame to make it 4-1, then put the title away by scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth, Keeler and Myshrall both with run-producing hits and two Purple Tigers errors leading to two other runs.

