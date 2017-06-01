In brief: Shepard secures Republican nomination; scholarship donations needed

Jun 01, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Schools
Derek Shepard (R-Baldwinsville) overwhelmingly defeated a challenge by Elbridge Town Supervisor Ken Bush for the Republican nomination to serve as county legislator in the 13th Legislative District by a margin of 4,550 to 1,417, earning more than 76 percent of the committee vote.
The 13th legislative district represents the towns of Van Buren and Elbridge, as well as the northern half of the town of Camillus. Shepard has served on the legislature since 2012. He is a member of the Ways & Means Committee and is chair of the Planning and Economic Development Committee.
“Derek brings a steady approach to governing,” Legislature Chairman Ryan McMahon said. “He takes the time necessary to weigh each project’s benefits and isn’t swayed by political or emotional reasoning, he is an asset at the legislature and I am pleased he has received the Republican committee’s overwhelming support.”
Scholarship Chair John O’Neill is seeking donations for the Len Cooper Scholarship Fund. The fund is part of the Memorial Baker High School Scholarship Fund.
Cooper was a former Baldwinsville school district personnel director and a founding charter member of Beaver Meadows
Please send contributions to :
Deadline for donations is April 1, 2018.
