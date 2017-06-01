F-M board approves new assistant superintendent for business services

The Fayetteville-Manlius School District Board of Education has appointed a new assistant superintendent for business services effective July 24.

At its May 30 meeting, the board approved hiring William J. Furlong, who currently serves as North Colonie Central School District’s assistant superintendent for business services. Furlong will replace Michael Vespi, who has accepted a job in the private sector effective July 1.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Fayetteville-Manlius school community,” Vespi said. “I will miss working with the wonderful people that make F-M such an outstanding educational institution.”

Vespi, who has served F-M for nearly 10 years and has more than 20 years of experience in the education field, will join Forecast5 Analytics, which provides tools for data analytics and financial forecasting. He will serve as a senior analytics advisor and will work with New York state school districts and BOCES utilizing the company’s multi-year planning tools.

“I look forward to serving school districts all around New York state, including F-M,” Vespi said.

Throughout the month of June, Vespi will assist Furlong in his transition to F-M.

The assistant superintendent for business services supervises F-M’s Business Office, which is responsible for accounting, auditing, payroll, purchasing, records management, safety planning, the district’s census and the coordination of benefits, capital projects, facility use and contract negotiations. The assistant superintendent for business services also supervises the district’s transportation, buildings and grounds, and food service departments and develops an annual school budget for the consideration of the district’s Board of Education and voters.

