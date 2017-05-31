Reminder: register if you want to vote in village election

May 31, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
The Madison County Board of Elections has issued a reminder to local residents that anyone wishing to vote in the Cazenovia village election to be held on June 20 must be registered by June 9.
Anyone who has moved since they last registered must re-register. Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315-366-2231 or can be downloaded at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. Forms are also available at post offices, libraries and town, city and village clerks’ offices.
Anyone wishing to vote by absentee ballot can call the Board of Elections for an application, download one online or stop by the Board of Elections and fill out an application and vote in person.
All absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 19 and received no later than 9 p.m. at the Board of Elections on June 20.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
