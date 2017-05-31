NOPL news: Encore! Creative Aging programs return

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

A new series of Encore! Creative Aging programs are set to begin at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at North Syracuse, thanks to a 2017 Community Arts Grant from CNY Arts.

There are two series of classes that make up the Encore! workshops: “Creative Photography,” taught by professional award-winning local photographer Norm Schillawski, and “Creative Poetry,” taught by published poet and poetry educator Georgia A. Popoff.

The Encore! programs are specifically designed to offer professional instruction to people over 50 years old. The educators that lead the classes are professionals in their fields, and they have received additional training that qualifies them to teach and engage older adults.

The photography workshop series begins on June 2 and has five sessions; the poetry workshop series begins on June 7 and has four sessions. Class sizes are limited and advance registration is required. Students enrolling in the photography workshop are required to bring a digital camera with an adjustable manual exposure, along with the instruction manual for the device.

A reception will be held at the conclusion of both series, giving students an opportunity to share their work. The date and time of the reception are to be announced.

For more information about Encore! Creative Aging Workshops or to enroll, visit nopl.org/encore or call NOPL North Syracuse (315) 458-6184.

