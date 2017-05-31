Lorenzo Driving Competition preparing for July event

The Lorenzo Driving Competition returns to Cazenovia July 15-16, once again on the central great lawn of the Lorenzo State Historic Site. (photo courtesy LDC)

By Janis Barth

Guest contributor

The click of hooves, the hum of carriage wheels, the shimmer of sunlight on canvas tents: This year, as it has every year since 1977, the Lorenzo Driving Competition will transport the village of Cazenovia to a time when road trip meant four legs and a whip, instead of four wheels and a gas pedal.

“It’s humbling and amazing to realize that the Lorenzo Driving Competition started as a community event … and since then has become one of the premier pleasure-driving competitions in the northeast,” said Carol Buckhout, president of the LDC Board of Directors. “Competitors from across the northeast look forward to competing at Lorenzo each year.”

The competition, July 15-16, is once again on the central great lawn of the Lorenzo State Historic Site, framed by the neoclassical mansion and Cazenovia Lake. It’s a signature surrounding, the gentle slope of the ring designed to recreate a traditional driving experience and show off the unique combination of skill, attire and showmanship that define the sport.

There is no charge to attend the competition — free parking is also available on site — and spectators can learn about the art of driving or simply appreciate the immaculate turnouts of horse and carriage that have gone through hours of grooming, cleaning and polishing.

The festivities begin the evening before the competition with “Hats off to Lorenzo,” a welcome reception on the showgrounds that is open to everyone. Get in the spirit by donning a hat — whether fashionable, a vintage gem straight from grandma’s closet or completely outrageous, it will fit right in and might even win the wearer a prize and bragging rights.

The show starts bright and early Saturday morning as horses and carriages compete in a variety of classes including ring work, reinsmanship — which judges the skill of the driver – and an obstacle course. Watch for the special Carriage Dog class, featuring extremely well-behaved and extremely cute canines. The day ends with another Lorenzo tradition, the “Brew & BBQ” featuring a three-napkin ribs and chicken buffet and a performance by the Cazenovia Community Band.

Sunday begins with the show’s signature cross-country competition, completely off-road and winding through approximately five miles of hills and fields, including a water hazard. The course challenges drivers to pace their horse(s) and finish as close as possible to an ideal time set in advance.

Between classes, the restored 1800s mansion and Lorenzo grounds provide the perfect break from the show ring. Wander the Dark Aisle Arboretum and spectacular formal garden, and make time to explore the Lorenzo carriage collection that provides a link between the driving competition and Cazenovia’s rich equestrian history.

Additional information, including the prize list and details about visiting Cazenovia, can be found at the competition’s website: lorenzodriving.com. Follow the Lorenzo Driving Competition page on Facebook to keep up to date on activities associated with the show.

Janis Barth is editor and publisher of New York Horse magazine, and a member of the Lorenzo Driving Competition board.

