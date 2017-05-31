Library focus: Let’s all go to the movies!

May 31, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Entertainment, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
BPL is continuing to show an assortment of films. See listings below:
6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1
Three animated film shorts: “The Sexual Practices of Trees,” “Ballum” and “Flat Love” (combo animation and live action). The film fest includes an introduction to the genre, with a guided discussion.
1 p.m. Saturday, June 3
After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack makes the journey and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa. Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will change his life forever.
2 p.m. Sunday, June 4
Two combat-wounded veterans set out to end a little-known epidemic in America. Their 6,500-mile cross-country mission was to raise awareness of the high rate of suicide among veterans and show their brothers- and sisters-at-arms that there is hope for them. During their journey, they interviewed researchers, healthcare providers and veterans. Asking hard-hitting questions and opening up about their own struggles, and painfully spurred on by recent estimations that 22 veterans are taking their own lives every single day, Daniel and Doc will stop at nothing to reach tomorrow’s 22.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10
To make sure her life story is told her way, Harriet pays off her local newspaper to have her obituary written in advance under her watchful eye. But the young journalist assigned to the task refuses to follow the script and instead insists on finding out the true facts about Harriet’s life, resulting in a life-altering friendship.
