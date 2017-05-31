LETTER: Hanging baskets are up in North Syracuse

To the editor:

Thank you to all of the people and businesses in the community who responded generously to the Mayor’s request for donations to keep the village of North Syracuse beautiful. The hanging flowering baskets are up and glorious.

Donors are: Gary Butterfield, Big Dip, Fergerson Funeral Home, Beauty Nail and Spa, McPherson Optometry, PC, Realty USA, Dr. Panna Howil, DDS PC, North Syracuse Baptist Church, Meal On Wheels, M & T Bank, Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, North Syracuse Cemetery Association, Ling Ling Chinese Restaurant, Store America, Genesis II Replacement, Ronald J. Hongo, Hall, Martin & Lauri, PC Attorneys at Law, CORE Federal Credit Union, Solvay Bank, Encore Salon and Day Spa, Vince’s Gourmet Imports, Luxury Glass of CNY, Utica Pizza Co., Phyllis Ilnitzki, CT Male Associates, DL Manufacturing, Collectibles Galore, JDS & Associates, Inc., Memorial Masonic Temple Corporation, Curious Rose Floral Design, Plank Road Printing and Edward Jones.

Pat Fergerson

Beautification Committee

North Syracuse

