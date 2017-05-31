Learn to swim lessons open for registration in East Syracuse

May 31, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Health & Fitness, News
The American Red Cross will again be offering Learn to Swim lessons this summer at the Hanlon Pool in East Syracuse, 500 McCool Avenue, for ages 4 and up.
Weekly Sessions 1 through 4 consist of daily weekday lessons held between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and run for two week periods. Evening Sessions 1 and 2 are held Monday and Wednesday between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and run for a total of four weeks.
Registration for Daily Sessions 1 (June 26 to July 7) and 2 (July 10 to 22), and Evening Session 1 (June 25 to July 19) will be held for village residents from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 1 at the East Syracuse Village Hall. Registration for residents and non-residents is from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the Hanlon Pool and 6 to 7 p.m. at the East Syracuse Village Office.
Registration for Daily Sessions 3 (July 24 to Aug 4) and 4 (Aug 7 to 18), and Evening Session 2 (July 24 to Aug 16) will be held for village residents from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 18 at the Hanlon Pool and for non-residents, 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 at the Hanlon Pool.
Learn to Swim rates for the Evening Sessions are $16 for members, $32 for non-members and free to village residents. Rates for Weekday Daily Sessions are $20 for members and $40 for non-residents.
Additionally, the Hanlon Pool will offer a Pool Pals course, designed for children 3-years and younger with the presence of an adult.
For more information, go to villageofeastsyracuse.com.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News.
