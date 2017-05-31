Learn to swim lessons open for registration in East Syracuse

The American Red Cross will again be offering Learn to Swim lessons this summer at the Hanlon Pool in East Syracuse, 500 McCool Avenue, for ages 4 and up.

Weekly Sessions 1 through 4 consist of daily weekday lessons held between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and run for two week periods. Evening Sessions 1 and 2 are held Monday and Wednesday between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and run for a total of four weeks.

Registration for Daily Sessions 1 (June 26 to July 7) and 2 (July 10 to 22), and Evening Session 1 (June 25 to July 19) will be held for village residents from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 1 at the East Syracuse Village Hall. Registration for residents and non-residents is from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the Hanlon Pool and 6 to 7 p.m. at the East Syracuse Village Office.

Registration for Daily Sessions 3 (July 24 to Aug 4) and 4 (Aug 7 to 18), and Evening Session 2 (July 24 to Aug 16) will be held for village residents from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 18 at the Hanlon Pool and for non-residents, 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 at the Hanlon Pool.

Learn to Swim rates for the Evening Sessions are $16 for members, $32 for non-members and free to village residents. Rates for Weekday Daily Sessions are $20 for members and $40 for non-residents.

Additionally, the Hanlon Pool will offer a Pool Pals course, designed for children 3-years and younger with the presence of an adult.

For more information, go to villageofeastsyracuse.com.

