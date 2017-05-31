Learn the scientific process of winemaking

Free tour of Owear Vineyards part of Sweet Science Series

Amy Heiderich, winemaker at Owera Vineyards, will present The Science of Winemaking, a tour of Owera Vineyards in Cazenovia and discussion about the science behind making wine as part of the Technology Alliance of Central New York’s 2016-17 Sweet Science Series.

The tour will include a walk-through of the vineyard facilities, with explanations of the winemaking process along the way. Yeast and bacteria additives will be discussed, as well as their functions in the process. After the tour, tour guests may pay for wine tastings and food from the cafe.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at Owera Vineyards, 5276 East Lake Road, Cazenovia. Admission is free and open to the public, but is limited to 40 people. Because space is limited, RSVP is suggested as soon as possible to sweet.lecture@tacny.org.

The Sweet Science Series began in 1913 as a gathering of inventors, business leaders and technologists to discuss the latest topics. TACNY continues the tradition by partnering with the Museum of Science & Technology to host discussions of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics aimed at adults. All Sweet Science events are free and open to the public.

