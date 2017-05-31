 

Grace E. Palmatier, 93

May 31, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Obituaries

Grace E. Jones Palmatier, 93, of Marietta, GA, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away May 22, 2017, in Woodstock, GA.  Born in Syracuse on Sept. 20, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Lena Jones and graduated from Central High School in Syracuse.  Grace held various office and retail positions until retiring in 1980.  She was a member of the United Church of Fayetteville and the American Legion Auxiliary; and enjoyed drawing, painting and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Lorraine (Ronald) Skalko of Marietta, GA, and Edward (Cheryl) Palmatier, Jr., of Loysburg, PA; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased  by her husband, Edward Palmatier, Sr. in 1984. A private graveside service was held in Fayetteville Cemetery in Fayetteville. For a guest bookplease visit scheppfamily.com.

