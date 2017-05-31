From the Liverpool Public Library: LPL goes medieval

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Members of the Barony of Delftwood will make you feel like it’s the Middle Ages.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5, they’ll pull on the proper clothing and attitude and bring a whole batch of activities for the program “Medieval Times,” split between the Dinosaur Garden lawn and Carman Community Room.

The Syracuse-based organization reports these policies on its website:

“That which can be worked out with diplomacy need not be legislated.”

“This is a game. Play nice.”

“Delftwood Rocks.”

That prevailing atmosphere should extend to demonstrations in thrown weapons, archery and crossbows, calligraphy and illumination, metal work and blade making, weaving and spinning, stained glass making and bee-keeping.

Displays will be set up for period jewelry, clothing, musical instruments and perfumes.

Children will be able to participate in make-and-take crafts.

Fans of the popular period group will be excited for its return to the LPL after taking 2016 off.

Inclement weather would move it all inside.

It’s a free event.

