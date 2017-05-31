 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

From the Liverpool Public Library: LPL goes medieval

May 31, 2017 Entertainment, Point of View, Star Review

From the Liverpool Public Library: LPL goes medieval

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Members of the Barony of Delftwood will make you feel like it’s the Middle Ages.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5, they’ll pull on the proper clothing and attitude and bring a whole batch of activities for the program “Medieval Times,” split between the Dinosaur Garden lawn and Carman Community Room.

The Syracuse-based organization reports these policies on its website:

“That which can be worked out with diplomacy need not be legislated.”

“This is a game. Play nice.”

“Delftwood Rocks.”

That prevailing atmosphere should extend to demonstrations in thrown weapons, archery and crossbows, calligraphy and illumination, metal work and blade making, weaving and spinning, stained glass making and bee-keeping.

Displays will be set up for period jewelry, clothing, musical instruments and perfumes.

Children will be able to participate in make-and-take crafts.

Fans of the popular period group will be excited for its return to the LPL after taking 2016 off.

Inclement weather would move it all inside.

It’s a free event.

Comment on this Story

Canton Woods: Savor some tasty treats with Chef Barbara Moul

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: