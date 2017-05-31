Canton Woods: Savor some tasty treats with Chef Barbara Moul

By Ruth Troy

Director

June at Canton Woods starts out with a fun and delicious food filled afternoon! Canton Woods Summer Entertainment Series continues with Chef Moul! Chef Barbara Moul will once again visit Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Chef Moul will demonstrate “A Dinner on a Budget.”

This event is sponsored by Canton Woods Senior Activity Group. Call (315) 638-4536 to make your reservation. There are sure to be tasty samples!

Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP). A HIICAP representative from Onondaga County Office for Aging is available at Canton Woods at 10 a.m. Monday, June 5. They offer free and unbiased information and assistance regarding: Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Advantage, Medigap Supplemental Plans, EPIC- NYS Prescription Benefit for Seniors, Extra Help Low Income Subsidy, Medicare Saving Program.

Art Group meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 6 and 20, at Canton Woods. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher, Mike Conway. The group focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit

baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story