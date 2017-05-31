Area Police Blotters: Weeks of May 10 to 24

Manlius

A 16-year-old male, of High Street, Canastota, was arrested May 24 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle out of class.

Michayla S. Omans, 22, of Yorktown Road, Clarksville, TN, was arrested May 22 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, no seat belt and use of a portable electronic device.

Lawrence R. Green Jr., 25, of Turtle Street, Syracuse, was arrested May 21 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, unlicensed operator and inadequate headlights.

Robert F. Jones, 59, of North Burdick Street, Fayetteville, was arrested May 20 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and following too close.

Dzenan Poskovic, 19, of Deerfield Road, East Syracuse, was arrested May 17 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and inadequate plate lamps.

Jose A. Lainez Cantarero, 24, of W. Pleasant Street, Manlius, was arrested May 14 and charged with a common law DWI, refusal to take a breath test and moving from lane unsafely.

Sadie L. Buys, 18, of Highbridge Street, Fayetteville, was arrested May 10 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the sevenths degree.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story