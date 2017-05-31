 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Area Police Blotters: Weeks of May 10 to 24

May 31, 2017 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Area Police Blotters: Weeks of May 10 to 24

Manlius

A 16-year-old male, of High Street, Canastota, was arrested May 24 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle out of class.

Michayla S. Omans, 22, of Yorktown Road, Clarksville, TN, was arrested May 22 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, no seat belt and use of a portable electronic device.

Lawrence R. Green Jr., 25, of Turtle Street, Syracuse, was arrested May 21 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, unlicensed operator and inadequate headlights.

Robert F. Jones, 59, of North Burdick Street, Fayetteville, was arrested May 20 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and following too close.

Dzenan Poskovic, 19, of Deerfield Road, East Syracuse, was arrested May 17 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and inadequate plate lamps.

Jose A. Lainez Cantarero, 24, of W. Pleasant Street, Manlius, was arrested May 14 and charged with a common law DWI, refusal to take a breath test and moving from lane unsafely.

Sadie L. Buys, 18, of Highbridge Street, Fayetteville, was arrested May 10 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the sevenths degree.

Comment on this Story

Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: