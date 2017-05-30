Work at the fair this summer

Apply online for jobs with the 2017 New York State Fair

The Great New York State Fair is now accepting applications for employment during the 2017 State Fair. The form to apply for jobs available during the 13 days of the Fair can be filled out online and can be found at nysfair.ny.gov/about/employment. A printable version of the application is also available on the State Fair website.

Each year, the Fair hires approximately 1,000 temporary employees. Jobs include ticket takers, parking lot attendants, customer service representatives, barn and other facility workers, cleaners, food service staff and more. A complete list of job descriptions can be found here: nysfair.ny.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017-Fairtime-Job-Descriptions.pdf.

“The people who work here during the Fair provide an invaluable service-they take care of the critical details so fairgoers can focus on having fun. Many fair time employees come back year after year because they enjoy being part of one of the nation’s very best fairs. We’re grateful for their hard work and I encourage anyone looking for an interesting short-term job to apply,” said Troy Waffner, acting fair director.

Work hours, hourly pay rate and length of a given job vary by assignment. Applicants may be subject to background investigations or criminal history checks. Positions for applicants under the age of 18 will require working papers and are limited. The Fair does not hire staff for the hundreds of vendors who operate during the 13-day run of the Fair.

The Fair will provide reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities that prevent them from full participation in the application or hiring process. For more information, applicants can contact the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets Human Resources office by mail at 10B Airline Drive, Albany, New York 12235 or by phone at (518) 457-3216.

The New York State Fair, operated by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2017. The Fair’s mission, reflected in its theme, “Find Your Great,” is to showcase the best of New York agriculture while providing top-quality entertainment.

The home of the Great New York State Fair is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. A year-round schedule of events is available on the Fair’s website. Find The Great New York State Fair on Facebook, follow @NYSFair on Twitter, on Snapchat at nysfair and enjoy photos from the Fair at Flickr.com/photos/nysfair. Also, New Yorkers are invited to send their ideas for the Great New York State Fair at statefairideas@agriculture.ny.gov.

