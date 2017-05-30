Shop Talk: Farmers market on the move

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

The Greater Baldwinsville Farmers Market has found a new home once again.

After two years at VFW Post 153, the farmers market is moving to Abbott Farms on Cold Springs Road. Abbott Farms will not be involved in the management of the farmers market.

“It’s a bittersweet announcement. We are both excited for positive change and saddened to leave our friends at the VFW that we truly respect and honor,” the organizers of the Greater Baldwinsville & Camillus Farmers’ Market wrote in a Facebook post May 1.

The VFW is on the corner of Wood Street and Salina Street (Cold Springs Road). The Greater Baldwinsville Farmers Market moved there in 2015 and was previously located in the village square behind the B’ville Diner.

Organizers Mike and Michelle Samoraj have hosted autumn indoor markets at their Willow Health & Wellness Center and have organized events such as the Earth Day Half Marathon and spring, summer and fall “FEST-ravaganzas.”

This year’s Greater Baldwinsville Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday from June 7 through Oct. 4 at Abbott Farms, 3275 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville. To learn more, visit gbcfarmersmarket.com.

More business in brief

• Doggy day care: Carmen Cesta has purchased a property on Route 31 from Northside Collision for $200,000. According to Cushman Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co., Cesta will turn the front building into a doggy day care and will rent out the back building. The multi-tenant industrial property at 2916 Route 31 totals 4,600 square feet. The front building is 2,800 square feet and the rear building, which once was a maintenance garage, measures 1,800 square feet.

• Brews news: Anheuser-Busch recently announced it will invest $10.4 million in its Baldwinsville brewery. The local investment is part of Anheuser-Busch’s national commitment of $500 million capital expenditure investment across the country this year, and the company pledges to invest $2 billion by the year 2020. The B’ville brewery will now produce nonalcoholic beverages — chiefly Teavana — and will have a new multi-packer.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story