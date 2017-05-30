Manlius 11-year-old wins sixth Annual Carriage Trail Run

May 30, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Community, Eagle Bulletin
Mason Weires of Manlius led the field with the winning time of 24:14. Manson was the youngest winner in the race’s history, at the age of 11. (Submitted Photo)
An 11-year-old runner from Manlius recently became the youngest winner in the six-year history of the annual Carriage Trail Run.
Mason Weires led the field of 22 runners and walkers with the winning time of 24:14.
The 6th annual Carriage Trail Run is the first race of the Cazenovia Off Road Race Series. The run is a 5K off road run/walk on the carriage trails system behind Lorenzo State Historic site in Cazenovia.
The run, held last Sunday, May 21, was hosted by Limestone Creek Hunt (LCH) as a benefit for the Carriage Trail System Restoration.
The trail system improvements conducted by LCH, with materials donated by LCH, the Lorenzo Driving Competition and Cazenovia Preservation Foundation (CPF) continued this year. Over the six years of holding the race, 360 tons of stone mix has been added to the trail system.
Next year’s race will be held on May 20.
Other races remaining in the series include the fourth annual Harvest Dash, held Sept 17, and the third annual Turkey Trot Run, held Nov 23.
Go to harvestdash.wixsite.com/trailrun/caz-off-road-race-series for more details.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
May 30, 2017 0
May 29, 2017 0
May 27, 2017 0
May 26, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Jan 07, 2010
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017