Local students honored by colleges, universities

Morgan A. Croft, of New Woodstock, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art and Design from the School of Art and Design at Alfred University.

Emma Dudley, of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in molecular genetics at the University of Rochester, has been elected to Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honorary society.

Andrew Martin, of Cazenovia, earned a bachelor’s degree in French and a minor in communication and media minor from Nazareth College

Margaret Namy, of Cazenovia, earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and inclusive education from Nazareth College.

Amelia Gabor, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Villanova University.

Kaitlyn Puukila, of Cazenovia, graduated cum laude with a degree in criminal justice from UAlbany.

Kaitlin Webber, of Cazenovia, received the Cooperstown Graduate Program award at SUNY Oneonta.

Emily Kielbasinski, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Nazareth College.

Conor Race, of Cazenovia, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies – Film and Television from Marist College the weekend of May 19.

Zachary L. Bonavita, of Cazenovia, received the degree of bachelor of science and majored in biology from St. Lawrence University.

Russell J. Brownback IV, of Cazenovia, received the degree of bachelor of arts and majored in economics and business in the liberal arts from St. Lawrence University.

Liam C. Rogers, of Cazenovia, received the degree of bachelor of arts and majored in performance and communication arts from St. Lawrence University.

