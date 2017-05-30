 

LETTER: Garden club thanks supporters for successful sale

May 30, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

To the editor:

We would like to thank the community for making our spring plant sale on May 18 at Memorial Park such a great success. All proceeds from the event go towards buying the plants to beautify our village in the spring and decorating for the holidays.

We hope that all of you will continue to support our events so that we can continue our work to beautify our lovely village. We will be hanging baskets and filler planters soon.

Roberta Cerwinski

Cazenovia Garden Club

