Irene Libby, 84

Irene Rose Libby, 84, of New Woodstock, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 29, 2017. Irene Rose (Govone) Libby was born on June 30, 1932, at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, MA, a daughter to the late Henry and Annie Govone. She has resided in New Woodstock since 1966. Irene spent her early years growing up on a dairy farm in Sandwich, MA, where she developed a love for animals and attended Henry T. Wing School.

When WWII broke out the family moved to Newport, RI to take part in the war effort. Irene graduated in 1950 from Rogers High School in Newport.

Irene and John E. Libby were childhood friends and married in 1952.

Irene was a soloist in several churches and musical productions in Orleans County, N.Y., where she was also clerk for the Orleans County Tax Department.

After moving to New Woodstock, she was a town of Cazenovia Court Clerk and notary. She was a spinner and weaver, a charter member of the Cherry Valley Spinners Guild and a member of the Seven Valleys Weavers Guild. She was a charter member of the Cherry Valley Carriage Association, a 4-H Leader, and a member of the New Woodstock Federated Church choir and a Sunday School teacher. During their retirement, Irene and John enjoyed traveling the world with good friends Malcolm and Bettye Knapp.

In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her brother, Henry Govone, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John E. Libby; three children, Bonnie J. (Dean) Slocum of Cazenovia, Kathleen A. (Chip) Pratt of New Woodstock and John C. (Mary Ann) Libby of Windham, ME; a sister, Mary Johansson of Cromwell, CT.; six grandchildren, Amanda M. (Brett) Passmore, Travis B. (Jacqueline) Slocum, Terrance N. (Kristin) Pratt, Andrea R. Pratt, Jason (Sarah) Libby and Amos (Ariana) Libby; eight great-grandchildren, Keira, Dylan, Nicholas, Milana, Annalie, Harbour, Molly and Zealand.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central New York, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088; CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or New Woodstock Federated Church, 2065 Main St., New Woodstock, NY 13122. To leave a message of sympathy for the Libby family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

