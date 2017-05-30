Doris Brink, 82

Doris Parker Brink, 82, of Ithaca, quietly passed away on May 20, 2017, in the company of her family. Doris is survived by her children Tish (Gene) Evans, Rick (Polly) Tetrault, Ray (Robin) Tetrault, Roger (Tina) Tetrault and Tami (Peter) Magnus, her step children Yvonne (Brian) Benjamin, David Brink, Ruth (Jack) Manzer, Lori (Matt) Russo, Becky (Tim) Quinlan, and Yvette (Bryan) Lewis, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents Elijah and Isiadora (Hill) Parker, her husband Carl Brink and her sisters Helen Dunham and Elizabeth Parker.

Doris was born in Salisbury, MD. At an early age she moved with her family to Baldwinsville. She graduated from Baldwinsville Academy Class of 1952. She took great joy in raising her children and provided them many opportunities in sports, music, dance, church and 4-H. After moving to Owego, N.Y., in 1972, she became a beloved school bus driver for Owego-Apalachin School District prior to her employment at Tioga County Public Health, from where she retired in 1997. Doris was a member of Lakeview Chapel and demonstrated a strong faith in God. She met Carl through the church, and they were married in 1991. She became active with the NYS Farm Bureau and was a strong advocate for family farms. She and Carl traveled extensively, much to her delight. Throughout her life, she enjoyed cooking, crafting, sewing, photography, and caring for animals. Doris loved her family and friends beyond measure, and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Doris’ life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Road, Owego. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are asked to kindly consider donations to Ithaca Hospicare, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca 14850 or the Tioga County Farm Bureau, c/o Kevin Frisbie, 8 Murray St., Van Etten NY, 14889. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley is assisting with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Doris’ guest book at macphersonfh.com.

