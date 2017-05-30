Cazenovia College announces two new trustees

Cazenovia College quad

Shane O’Dell ʼ 02 and Steve Wells join board

Two trustees have joined the Cazenovia College Board of Trustees: Shane O’Dell, class of 2002, and Steve Wells. Odell will serve on the investment and enrollment management committees, while Wells will serve on the institutional advancement and finance committees.

O’Dell is a partner and wealth management advisor with McGovern, O’Dell & Associates at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Destin, Fla. With the firm since 2006, O’Dell is a Certified Financial Planner and also holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselors designation.

O’Dell graduated from Cazenovia College with a Bachelor of Professional Studies in business management and served as the 2015 commencement speaker. He was inducted into the Cazenovia College Wildcats Hall of Fame in 2013 along with his teammates from the 2001-02 men’s basketball team, which received an at-large bid to the 2002 NCAA Tournament. O’Dell serves as the president of the Dianne L. O’Dell Scholarship Foundation and is active with many civic organizations in his community.

Wells, is a founding partner of American Food and Vending Corporation, one of the largest privately held on-site culinary and refreshment service providers in the U.S. With headquarters in Syracuse, the company operates in 35 cities across 15 states with over 1,500 employees.

Prior to founding American Food and Vending, Wells worked at Fulbright & Jaworski, the largest law firm in Texas, and then served as an assistant criminal district attorney in Fort Worth, Texas. Wells earned a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and a Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt Law School.

In addition to being a trustee of Cazenovia College, Wells’ current civic activities include board president of The Century Club of Syracuse; Upstate Regional Finance Chair of the New York State Republican Committee; member of the National Council of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee; member of the Young Presidents’ Organization; finance co-chair of the Katko for Congress Committee; Finance Committee, Elise for Congress; board member of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum; and board member of the Cazenovia Lake Association.

